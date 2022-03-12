The Hopkins County Genealogical Society, with the cooperation of the Acclaim Press, has undertaken a historic project for all of the residents in Hopkins County, releasing a family history book for the community to enjoy.
Along with the historical section and family biographies, this commemorative historical book will also contain an expanded memorial tribute section outlining the history of the community’s beloved individuals, as recorded in 2021 for future generations to enjoy.
According to the Genealogical Society Chairman, Betty Cox, this project has been going on for nearly two years, due to publication changes, issues with publication and COVID, which has helped prolong the process.
The book will be 200-300 pages in length, in a hardbound dark blue leatherette cover with a gold seal and the Hopkins County courthouse on the front. Acid-free, double coated paper will be used to ensure this book to last a long time and for excellent photo reproduction. The book will be a beautiful heirloom that can be passed down from generation to generation.
“The book is just about ready to come out, we are hoping by spring,” Cox said. “If you order now you can still get the $59.95 price. Once the book is finalized from the printer the cost is $89.95. We are really excited to see the finished copy. The stories are so interesting that the people sent in.”
More than 100 books have been ordered, and most people who submitted stories and photos have ordered one or more than one copy. The book will provide the history of the community, businesses and families in the area. According to Cox, there has been a lot of movement into Hopkins County in the past few years, a lot of people who have lived here for just a few years now consider this home, even if they are from elsewhere.
“Our purpose is to preserve the family histories and the history of this county. We take donations, we make copies, we do everything we can to help preserve the histories in anyway we can.”
If you are interested in ordering a book at the discounted price, please call the Hopkins County Genealogical Society, 270-327-1876, or email hcgs_ky@yahoo.com
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is located at 14 Court Street in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.