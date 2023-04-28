With spring in the air and summer break just around the corner, its also time for a little music in the community with middle and high school band and choir performances to take place in the comming weeks.
Students from James Madison Middle School and Madisonville-North Hopkins High School will present their spring band concert next week at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
The concerts will be on Thursday, May 4., with JMMS taking the stage at 5:30 p.m., and the MNHHS band to follow at 7 p.m.
Admission to the concert is free.
The following Tuesday, May 9, the JMMS and MNHHS choirs will hold their springs concert, also at the Glema Mahr.
The event will present the “music of nature” through performances by three choirs from JMMS and two choirs from MNHHS. Two new groups will also be presented during the concert, the MNHHS Treble Choir and the MNHHS Tenor/Bass Choir.
The concert will start at 6:0 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.