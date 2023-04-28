With spring in the air and summer break just around the corner, its also time for a little music in the community with middle and high school band and choir performances to take place in the comming weeks.

Students from James Madison Middle School and Madisonville-North Hopkins High School will present their spring band concert next week at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.