Warrior Kids of Madisonville will be hosting their fourth annual Pictures with Santa event, December 18, from 10 a.m. until noon. This is free for the community, however, you must register your child online as the event will cap out at 100 families.
This event started out as a simple party for the ten students at Warrior Kids, and it was so well received by those children and their families it was decided upon to turn it into an all community event.
“We made arrangements with the real Santa to show up for us and we set up the scene,” Coach Eric Myers, Owner and Founder of Warrior Kids. “Parents will take their own photos with personal devices. This is a totally free event.”
Located at 1395 S. Main Street in Madisonville, Warrior Kids is a year-round after school program that provides an alternative to daycare for kids K-5. The program is structured so that it is very active. In addition to educational activities, the program includes martial arts, dance, tumbling, indoor and outdoor sports.
Other events that they host is an annual Trunk or Treat and Easter Egg Hunt, both open to the community as well. Numerous workshops, such as Bully Prevention, Stranger Awareness, Home Invasion, Women’s Self Defense, and much more are also offered at Warrior Kids.
“We are looking forward to seeing everyone this year to enjoy some Christmas holiday fun. We currently have over 50 families preregistered, and expect about 100 overall.”
There will be a free gift for everyone who attends. To hold your spot, register online at www.MadisonvillesPicsWithSanta.com and use code PICSWITHSANTA2021 at checkout to ensure your free entry.
