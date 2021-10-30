On Friday, Mahr Park Arboretum celebrated its anniversary, exactly five years to the day it opened, with hot apple cider, s’mores, and friends who helped them succeed.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said what has been accomplished at the park in five years has been through the hard work and dedication of the City of Madisonville employees, community partners, the Tourism Board, and the park volunteers.
“Through the improvements we’ve made through event barns A & B, the pavilions, walking trails, dog park, nature play area, and events, we have been able to make Glema Mahr’s vision of a community enjoying nature a reality,” he said.
Lisa Meadows, a park employee and volunteer, said it has been exciting to see how far the park has come in a relatively short amount of time.
“It is such a lovely thing for our community, and we get nothing but beautiful feedback on it, nothing but positive comments,” she said.
Several people spoke during the event, including Dr. Jack Hamman who talked about his friendship with Dr. Merle and Glema Mahr. He said they both would be so proud of what the park has become.
Shirley Peyton, the wife of the late Danny Peyton, spoke about the first time her husband brought her out to Hidden Hills Farm for the first time.
“I was just amazed when he brought me out here. It was just an eye-opening experience,” she said. “I was in awe that there was a farm immediately off the main road into town.”
Peyton said Glema would be so proud of how the park is being utilized and seeing people getting their exercise in daily or weekly. She said Glema had names for all the lakes, hills, and trails.
“She would be thrilled to know that people are out moving and getting exercise and accomplishing that Aerobic Hill,” said Peyton.
While many people remarked how far the park had come in five years, they were also dreaming about how the park could grow in another five years.
Kelly Gates, a teacher for Hopkins County Schools, said the park is beautiful to look at and to see how much it has grown. She believes the Mahr’s vision for the park will continue to grow.
“Hopefully, keeping in mind to put nature and education front and foremost as we incorporate some recreational things”
Maria Bailey, also a Hopkins County Schools teacher, said she can’t wait to see more educational opportunities.
“You could even use this as a teacher training area for certain environmental programs because so many things go to Land Between Lakes,” she said. “This is a perfect location for this part of the state.”
As people came in to eat s’mores and drink apple cider they were asked to sign their names on a sheet that would be placed in a time capsule to be opened on the park’s 25th anniversary.
Due to all the rain, the time capsule would not be buried during the celebration, but at a later date, said Park Director Ashton Robinson.
Everyone who attended the celebration was glad to see how far the park had come and was excited to see how far it could go.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.