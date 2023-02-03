CASA of Midwest is looking for volunteers across all six counties they serve to help children in abused situations.
CASA Executive Director Daphyne Maddox said they are going to start doing these virtual sessions on the first Monday of every month.
“Just get people knowledgeable about what we are, and if they want to volunteer, we can do the next steps,” she said. “What is CASA? How can they be involved? What can I do?”
The session will talk about the different ways to volunteer with CASA, not just as an advocate. Maddox said while the main role of volunteers is to serve as advocates for children in abuse and neglect court, that is not the only option.
“If they want to be involved in another capacity, we will try to figure out what that is,” she said.
Maddox said not many people will just call up CASA to ask questions, so this group information session will hopefully give people the push they need to look more into volunteering.
“Any way we can get you involved, we want to get you involved,” she said. “We are trying to take down any barriers for people to find out what CASA is.”
Volunteers are needed in Crittenden, Henderson, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Union, and Webster counties.
Maddox asks that anyone interested in attending the virtual CASA 101 event email her for a link to the zoom meeting.
The information session is part of a larger plan to host a training day this month, so they are also looking for recruits for that training, she said.
For more information, call 270-245-5112 or email dmaddox@midwestcasa.org, or look them up on Facebook at CASA of Midwest Kentucky, Inc.
