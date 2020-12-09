The Hopkins County Circuit Court released the following Indictments for November Grand Jury session:
Larry Harvey, 50, of Nortonville, was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Belinda Batchelor, 40, of Kane, Illinois, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug.
Missy Clark, 35, of Madisonville, was charged with adult abuse.
Jerry Hankins, 37, of Madisonville, was charged with adult abuse.
Tiffany Hankins, 30, of Madisonville, was charged with adult abuse.
Jonathan Harper, 32, of Providence, was charged with giving false information, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Hust, 35, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Damarius Mitchell, 45, of Madisonville, was charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Douglas Reno, 39, of Madisonville, was charged with public intoxication, felon in possession of a firearm, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm) and theft by unlawful taking of property or cash valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000.
Allen Romero, 40, of Dawson Springs, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, operating a motor vehicle with revoked or suspended license, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing the police, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Levi Sifford, 25, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, improper signaling, operating a motor vehicle with suspended or revoked license, receiving stolen property, operating a motor vehicle with no registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle and not being able to produce an insurance card and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Tommy Simms, 37, of Nebo, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Dalton Weaver, 21, of Madisonville, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree persistent felony offender.
