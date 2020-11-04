A Kentucky State Trooper suffered minor injuries Monday after a semi-tractor struck his squad car.
Trooper Ben Sawyer notified the KSP Post 2 in Madisonville that his vehicle was struck by a semi on I-69 in Nortonville around 10:28 a.m. on Monday.
According to a preliminary investigation, Sawyer was on a work zone detail in a marked KSP Dodge Charger in the left lane of southbound I-69.
Sawyer had his emergency equipment activated while stopped behind a surveying crew, who were in the left lane of travel in front of him.
The 2020 Mack semi-tractor, driven by Charles Treat, 64, of New Burnside, Illinois, was towing a tanker trailer and was traveling behind another semi-tractor in the right lane of southbound I-69.
Treat began to enter the work zone and slowed down, and also changed lanes to pass the semi-tractor in front of him.
Reports claim that Treat tried to apply his brakes in an attempt to avoid the collision with Sawyer’s squad car, but was unsuccessful, and struck the back of the KSP vehicle.
Sawyer was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville where he was treated and released for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
In a release, troopers at Post 2 reminded everyone to move over and also reminded drivers of a law that was passed in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle, adding that if it is impossible or unsafe to change lanes, to slow down and use caution.
“Failure to comply can result in fines, jail time or both. When traveling through a work zone always be aware of the possibility of lane closures, traffic lane shifts and reduced speeds,” according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing by Accident Reconstructionist Sergeant Nick Rice.
