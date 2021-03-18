A sense of normalcy in today’s world has become increasingly more difficult to find. Perhaps those most impacted have been the children.
From online classes, to canceled graduations and an uncertain future — the past 12 months have been unprecedented, to say the least.
At Monday’s Dawson Springs School Board meeting, one step toward normal took place when officials agreed on a date and details concerning the annual high school prom.
Director of Pupil Personnel and Assistant Principal Kent Workman presented an update to the district’s calendar for the rest of the year after Principal Todd Marshall announced the prom would be held on Saturday, May 8.
“Now that they have bumped the seating capacity within the gym up to 25%, we looked at our numbers and we could get close to 200 some-odd students in our gym as capacity, so with our juniors and seniors, if they brought outside dates — all of them — that would be 180, plus the chaperones, so we would still be under the 200 threshold,” said Marshall. “We’re now thinking of moving our prom to indoors, which would give us the chance to decorate and set up.”
“Fortunately, I think we are going to be able to move that inside, which works a lot better for everybody,” Workman said. “Years back, we used to have promenade coming into the front of the building, and not really in the gym.
“We’re going to go back to that where we can space people out,” he said. “If they want to make any pictures, we’re going to keep that all outside. Once we come in the building, it will only be students and chaperones in the building.”
After Marshall and elementary Principal Jennifer Ward spoke of the parameters for the district’s summer session, Workman explained the logistics that would occur behind the scenes.
“We have set our summer school session for June 1 through June 18,” said Workman.
“Are you going to run a bus for the summer session?” asked board member Carol Niswonger.
“Yes, we’re hoping we can just run one,” Workman said. “That’s going to be dependent upon our numbers.”
“You’re going to do lunches, I’m sure, for the summer session?” asked Board Chairperson Vicki Allen.
“Actually, the Y (YMCA) has already been doing the summer feeding,” said Superintendent Leonard Whalen. “They’re going to be doing breakfast and lunch, so we won’t have to do it in-house.”
Summer school sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day. According to Ward, the eligibility criteria in the elementary school will be divided into two groups.
“Lower primary (pre-K through second grade) eligibility will focus on reading mastery levels and math skill levels,” said Ward. “Upper primary (grades 3-6) eligibility will focus on students who are not on grade level or have a 59% or below in class.”
Additionally, “any virtual student who has turned in minimal or no work will be asked directly to attend summer school,” Ward said.
Across the pavement at the junior/senior high school, the summer session will focus on credit recovery.
“To be eligible to attend credit recovery summer school, a student must have received a grade of 35 or higher in a course or have the principal’s approval,” said Marshall. “A student may only take three courses in credit recovery summer school and will receive a grade of pass or fail or a grade of 60 upon satisfactory completion of all course requirements as outlined by the teacher of record.
“Students will be allowed to be tardy one time — not to exceed 15 minutes,” Marshall said.
In other news, the board received an overview of a potential preschool expansion with the goal of improving kindergarten readiness from Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah and Kristin Merrill, Director of District Wide Programs.
The discussion centered around a “Little Panther Academy,” which if approved at the next meeting of the Board, would potentially move the preschool classes to the kindergarten hall of the primary school, expand preschool services to five full days a week, and provide two classrooms — each with a teacher certified in Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education, or IECE.
“Our objectives are increased enrollment, increased kindergarten readiness skills, increased overall school achievement, and improved preschool attendance,” said Merrill.
