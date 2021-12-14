The city of Madisonville has announced that it will complete its annual leaf collection for the season by the end of the day on Friday.
City crews will make a final pass of the city on Friday before ending the program for the year.
The service will still be available on a call-in basis beginning on Monday.
The city will resume its regular limb and bulk item collection program on Monday.
