The Messenger staff has sent questions to each of the candidates who will be on the ballot for the May 17 primary election. We will run those questions and answers in different races leading up to election day. The questions will appear along with the answers provided verbatim.
Today we are featuring the Republican primary race for Kentucky House District 4. The winner of this primary will face Democrat Byron Hobgood in the November General Election.
There is no incumbent in this race as it is a newly created House District.
David Sharp Wade Williams
In a short paragraph, please tell our readers why you would be the best choice for this office.
DS: As a retired Finance Director, that was required to do monthly, quarterly, and yearly budgets, I understand how to work within and to stretch a budget, if needed. I had to negotiate with banks, contractors, and large corporations to come to agreements and terms on over $330,000,000 in 2021. I believe working in the private sector has given me the opportunity to meet, talk with, and help so many different types of people, that I understand the needs of the people in Hopkins County. As a disabled veteran, I understand what other disabled veterans have to go through to get their health care and benefits from the federal government. My military experience has given me the discipline, drive, and determination to take on any task at hand. By spending time in Frankfort, while they were in session, I have learned a great knowledge on how to get a bill to committee, through the committee, and on the floor to be voted on. I am ready to begin work for the people of Hopkins County as soon as the general election is certified. I understand that I work for the people of Hopkins County and not a political party.
WW: My experience as a Chief Executive of a Police Department, Executive Director in Healthcare and an Army Officer have allowed me to develop skills of problem solving, consensus building, managing complex project and issues in some of the most dangerous and time restrained environments on Earth. As the Madisonville Chief of Police, I was allowed to lead a team that brought Madisonville from not being on a fifty safest city list in the State of Kentucky to being the 2nd safest city on Kentucky. My experience in public budgeting is also an asset. I was responsible for an approximate five million dollar budget and was actively involved in the City’s larger approximate seventy million dollar public budget. My experience in community engagement through the development of policing techniques that involves constant connection with the citizens and government officials in solving problems together such as drug related crimes involving all the cities of Hopkins County. I have experience lobbying and working with our State Legislature for public safety funding, increases in penalties of crimes and public safety issues. As a civils affairs officer stationed in Mosul, Iraq my responsibilities included teaching democracy to the newly formed Government of Iraq, involving proper and representative governance and election security. I have had the pleasure of serving in more than a dozen non-profits and local organization, through this I have listened to the concerns and needs of the people of Hopkins County. I have been a successful fighter for the people of our community in the past and I ask that the community allow me to fight in the future.
What do you believe the state legislature accomplished during the past four years?
DS: In the past four years, I believe they have accomplished a lot...fully funding the pension plan, they continue to take the Commonwealth to an abortion free state. They have banned men from being in women’s sports. Rewriting the tax code to make Kentucky a tax friendly state for workers and companies. Starting in 2023, Kentucky’s income tax will go to 4.5%, helping the people to keep more of their money. They took away some of the governor’s power when it comes to pandemics. Pay raises for the state police. They also continue to put money in the state’s “Rainy Day Fund” and new voting laws.
WW: The state legislature spent the last two years dealing with pandemic related items but were able to allow for increased funding to Hopkins County including education. In the latest budget, Hopkins County has been earmarked in excess of 43 million dollars for road projects. This will hopefully allow our transportation department to improve our roadways. The budget in my opinion, was large but maintained financial some safeguards.
The legislature passed laws protecting women’s sports, unborn children and women’s health. In my opinion these laws are vital to our society and appreciate the commitment to do so. They also worked with medical professions to fund shortfalls in supplies and staffing in areas such as nursing.
The legislature responded to worker shortages by passing a bi-partisan bill that allows the State and businesses to partner in order to solve child care barriers thus allowing more people back into the workplace. This provided increased amounts of child care tax credits.
The legislature also enacted changes to welfare and unemployment benefits. These changes shortened time one can be on unemployment. The changes were to prompt able bodied people with opportunity to get back into the workforce.
What do you think the state legislature could have done that it didn’t during that time?
DS: The Legislation should have passed, that employees did not have to be vaccinated, to be able to be employed. Employers should not ask employees if they are vaccinated. State funded Universities should not require students to be vaccinated. I would have liked to have seen Kentucky become a 2nd amendment sanctuary state. Tax incentives for locally owned businesses that want to grow. I would have liked to have seen a CRT bill passed and have an easier grant process for faith based recovery centers and mandatory minimum sentences for anyone who assaults’ a first responder.
WW: I think the legislature could have addressed restrictions of the Governor’s emergency powers. While I feel that the Governor should have the authority to respond to emergencies, those powers should not be unlimited and last forever. I feel the legislation that addressed this issue did not go far enough. The people, through their legislators should have say in such restrictive, long lasting events.
I think the legislators could have fully funded pre-K education. I feel this would greatly benefit Kentucky and is tied to long-term workforce development. Early childhood development has been tied to academic and other successes later in life.
What are your main legislative goals for the next term?
DS: My main goals for the next term would be, number 1, if Roe vs. Wade is not overturned, or Yes 2 Life does not get voted in, I will work to end abortion in Kentucky. Number 2, would be to raise the teachers tax write off from $250 up to $2000, for what they spend of their money for their classrooms. Number 3, make Kentucky a 2nd amendment state, protecting gun owners from federal overreach. Number 4, would be to end all vaccine madidates and Covid restrictions. Number 5, get term limits passed. Number 6, bring a larger VA Health Care facility to Hopkins County so that our veterans don’t have to drive to Evansville, Nashville, or Marion for their health care.
WW: One goal would be to increase penalties for drug traffickers, especially those involved in the dealing of Fentanyl. Illegal drugs destroy KY families and I will fight to make sure the pushers get meaningful prison sentences. KY must not follow the national trends of reducing jail sentences. We should keep those who are a menace to our communities in jail.
Another goal is to pass legislation and make changes that allows KY to be more economically competitive. This is completed through further updating our tax codes, reducing barriers to workers such as childcare and eliminating red tape of government regulations for operations and starting a business. I think there an oversight organization should be commissioned whose sole purpose is to find and eliminate outdated regulations on businesses.
Stand up to any form of socialism infecting our state. Work to pass legislation that prevents restrictions on free speech in ALL “public forums” to include social media platforms. Citizens should have a right to sue the organizations who violate rights protected by the first amendment. Work to pass legislation to prevent socialist indoctrination in our classrooms and our society.
If the legislature is able to do just three things in the next session, what do you believe they should be?
DS: If only 3 things could be passed, end all abortions in Kentucky, make Kentucky a 2nd amendment sanctuary state, and establish term limits for representatives and senators.
WW: Continue tax reform. In 1980, KY was as wealthy and had as high GDP as Tennessee and North Carolina. Since, our economic growth has sputtered while those states have boomed. We must do more to enhance our economy and model our state after those who have found successes. It has to do with being more business friendly.
The legislature should address the issue of tort reform. Kentucky consistently pays excessively higher insurance rates due to it being one of two states who have no damage caps for lawsuits. Lawyers like it but everyday people have to pay higher rates. We lose out on important situations such as healthcare providers because of higher malpractice rates than our neighboring states.
