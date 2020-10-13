The African-American Coalition of Hopkins County will hold a candidate forum for Madisonville City Council candidates at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Larry Carney Center.
According African-American Coalition of Hopkins County President Bill McReynolds, the candidates for Ward 2, Ward 3, Ward 4, and Ward 6 will be in attendance.
The candidates for Ward 2 are Tony Space (R) and Jimmy Young Jr. (I), Ward 3 candidates are Amy Sherman (D) and Adam Townsend (I), Ward 4 candidates are Amy Cruz (R) and Larry Noffsinger (D) and Ward 6 candidates are Chad Menser (R) and Glenda Wade (I).
In the General Election, the entire City of Madisonville will vote on each ward as opposed to the primary elections when voters would vote only in their respective wards.
McReynolds said Space was the only candidate to not respond to the forum invitation as of Monday afternoon.
“We try to bring this to the community every time there is an election taking place,” McReynolds said. “The public has asked for it.”
The questions will be open-ended as far as issues, said McReynolds.
“There are no specific issues that have been brought forth,” he said. “It will give the community a chance to hear from the candidates, and there will be a series of questions that will be pretty open.”
McReynolds said questions will be prepared from the general public.
“We will not anticipate taking any questions from those in attendance,” he said, adding that moderators will be presenting the questions. “We want everyone to understand it is not a direct debate between the candidates, it is just going to be a public forum.”
Social distancing measures will be taken and masks will be required, according to McReynolds.
“We anticipate seating, and this is a ballpark, but I’d say 35 to 40 people,” he said of the expected crowd. “Those who may not be able to attend, we are considering a Facebook live (stream), that way other people would be able to tune in.”
For more information, visit the coalition’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/African-American-Coalition-of-Hopkins-County or call 270-836-9097.
The Larry Carney Center is located at 230 Martin Luther King Boulevard.
