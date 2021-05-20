The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is on track to having 15 full-time deputies on the roads again with one more hire working through background and health checks, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson.
This full staff status also comes at the time that the Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved the first reading of the 2021-22 fiscal year budget that included a pay increase incentive given to deputies that stay at the sheriff’s office a certain amount of time.
“My proposal is that we give a 3% raise to those that have completed the five-year mark. Once they get to the 11- to 15-year range, I’d like to give them a 6% increase. And once they pass over into 16 years-plus, I’d like to give them a 9% increase,” said Sanderson, adding that he is concerned that the road jobs will become more competitive.
Sanderson said the office has a total of 45 employees, but only 15 deputies are assigned to the road full-time.
“We have other people we can pull to assist on the road as needed ,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson includes himself, the chief deputy, two detectives, a training officer and employees who handle evidence and equipment requisition as part of the pool available to assist.
“They are all certified law enforcement, so I can use them as needed as well,” Sanderson said. “But as far as full-time people on the schedule taking calls for service, we have 15 people dedicated to that — including the one we are looking to hire.”
Sanderson said his concern is that applicants will diminish following a rash of high-profile incidents over the past year that has sparked nationwide protests. However, Sanderson said his office has consistently had a full-time staff.
“I’m not concerned right now because we have a full staff pretty much. But in the future, I am concerned a little bit because of what has gone on in the past year,” he said. “I’m afraid the applicants will diminish because I have even heard from several larger departments that say they are having a hard time finding applicants.”
Despite that concern, Sanderson said he feels the office has a good relationship with the community.
“I feel like we are well supported around here because we try to do things the right way. We try to talk to members of the community that have concerns,” he said. “We are very transparent about everything that we do, and I think we have a very good relationship with the local community here.”
