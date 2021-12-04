A warm bed is something that most of us take for granted, but for some children in Hopkins County, this isn’t the case. There are children sharing a bed, sleeping on a couch, air mattress and even the floor. The Build-A-Bed Program began in Madisonville in 2015, and has been providing beds for the needy ever since.
This program was discovered through a fellow Rotarian who had participated in the Build-A-Bed construction on the state level offered by Ameri Corp. Eager to learn more, the Home Builders Association and the Madisonville Rotary Club came together to offer this same program to those in need in the local area. To date, there have been over 175 beds built and delivered to residents in Hopkins county and a few surrounding counties who shared their need.
The children are typically identified through the school system’s Family Resource Centers, but have also been found through local churches and other community outreach programs. Applications must be filled out and turned in, for bed building count purposes.
“This is one of the most rewarding programs that the Home Builders participates in, and we are proud to be able to partner with the Madisonville Rotary Club again this year to build another 20 beds,” Debbie Todd, Executive Officer for the Hopkins County Home Builders Association. “As long as there’s a need, we’re going to fill it.”
A big thank you goes out to Lowe’s who donated the building materials, Legate’s Furniture World and Todd’s Furniture who donated or discounted the mattresses for the beds, and of course the volunteers for constructing the beds.
The weekend of December 17 and 18, both the Rotary Club and the Home Builders Association will again get together to deliver the beds to the very excited recipients. The children will not only receive a brand new bed, but also a bedding bag complete with sheets and a comforter, a hand-made quilt provided by The Piecemakers Quilt Club, an age appropriate book, and a set of bedtime toiletries such as a toothbrush and toothpaste.
“These children are super excited to get the beds. It is truly heartwarming to be able to provide a good night’s sleep and a place of comfort for the children in need.”
If you know someone who may be in need of a bed for their child, please feel free to reach out to the Hopkins County Home Builders Association at hopkinscountyhba@bellsouth.net.
