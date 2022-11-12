Next week, Pride Elementary School will officially welcome a new School Resource Officer, Officer Percy Hunter, III.
Hunter said he started on Monday, but has spent this week and will spend part of next week letting the kids get used to seeing him around the school.
“I am sort of in training because I have to do some other stuff at the police department before I can be fully engulfed in coming here,” he said. “Which should be about Tuesday or Wednesday next week.”
Hunter started with the Madisonville Police Department in 1989 and worked as a patrol officer for most of his career. When he wasn’t working patrol, he was assigned to West Broadway as the SRO for one day a week.
“I didn’t do it for long, they stopped it at a certain point, and then they came up with this, but that was after I had already retired,” said Hunter.
He retired from the police department in April 2010, then about a year later, he started working for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department as a bailiff in the courtrooms and front door security.
“I resigned from that position to take this position three weeks ago,” said Hunter.
After seven years of Bobby Carter, the director of engagement, equity, and school support, asking Hunter if he wanted to become an SRO, Hunter decided it was time for a change and said yes.
“I thought this would be a good opportunity,” said Hunter. “I like it at an elementary level because the kids still love you at that point.”
Carter said it takes a special kind of person to be an SRO. While all SROs are police officers, not all police officers are SROs.
“In order to be a successful SRO, you have to have that calling. You have to have that heart for the school community,” he said. “Officer Hunter has had that for years.”
The former SRO at Pride retired about a month ago, Officer George Russell, but Carter said the school was not without an SRO.
“Since Officer Russell retired, Lt. Van Killough has been filling in, along with some additional road units, just to make sure that we have had somebody because we do our best to leave no school uncovered,” said Carter.
Hunter still has some certifications he needs to complete for the police department, but he has started getting to know the staff and students at Pride.
He has helped in the car rider lines before and after school with Principal Amy Clark and Lt. Killough, so the students can get used to seeing Hunter around.
He doesn’t have his police uniform yet, so he has tried to wear something similar, a dark blue or black collared shirt and light pants, to help the students get used to him.
Clark said that although Hunter will be in the school for security, she wants him to be around the students as much as he can because he is part of the school, just like any teacher or staff member.
She said once the school is safe and secure if Hunter wants to help out a class with a craft, read to the class while a teacher steps out for a minute, or hang out with the kids during recess, he can.
“We want him to be in there so frequently, and the kids get to know him so well that it is like when I walk in, it is not a disruption,” said Clark.
Clark is new at Pride this year, as well, having come from Madisonville North Hopkins High School. She knows how important and integral the SROs are to the school.
“That was one of the first things I talked to Major Carter about when I first got this job. Who is my SRO? How can I get to know him and build that relationship,” said Clark. “He is part of the leadership team.”
Clark said it is exciting to have a brand new SRO start around the same time she has because they can learn how the other operates and figure out the school together.
“We are excited to work with Officer Hunter and have him full-time,” she said.
Hunter said he is excited to start and looks forward to being at Pride for a long time.
“It is the bright spot in an officer’s life,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.