This week the Hopkins County Farm Bureau worked with the Madisonville North Hopkins FFA to remind students of the importance of safe driving practices.
During lunch students had the opportunity to visit booths in lobby to talk with representatives of Farm Bureau, giving insight on both health and financial concerns for distracted drivers. As students came up, they could sign a pledge to practice safe driving in a variety of ways. With themes ranging from Share the Road, ATV Safety, and Don't Drive Distracted, over 400 students pledged to drive safe.
Students could also participate in a driving course, showcasing their driving skills as they maneuvered through cones. Both options gave students the opportunity to win a $25 gas card, courtesy of the Hopkins County Farm Bureau. This initiative was part of the National Agriculture Safety Week by the National Safety Council, Wednesday's theme was directed toward youth safety. As Kentucky ranks the highest in teen vehicle fatality rate, we need our local teens to understand the importance of using caution on the road.
Special thanks to Carter Motorsport who donated a brand new ATV for the event, helping give further buy-in towards vehicle safety of all kinds. Additional thanks for the Madisonville North Hopkins FFA and HOSA programs for helping host this event.
