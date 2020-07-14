A call to dispatchers about a damaged fence led to the discovery of a single-vehicle fatal wreck, according to information shared by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department’s public information officer Major Charles Young.
On Monday morning, a citizen called Hopkins County Central Dispatch around 5:30 a.m. and said they noticed damage to a fence on Kentucky 138 going toward McLean County, Young said.
Police found a Pontiac Grand Prix partly submerged in a pond off the road. Joseph E. Dennis, 23, Michigan, the driver of the Grand Prix, was pronounced dead at the scene. Young said Dennis was part of a construction crew that had been working in Daviess County.
Young said the driver was headed toward McLean County when the car dropped off the shoulder of the road. Dennis then overcorrected the car, went through the fence and over an embankment before striking a tree. The car then came to rest at the edge of a pond.
Young added that the impact from the tree likely killed Dennis.
