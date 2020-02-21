The first drill-down is still months away. Yet the estimated cost of the Madisonville sports complex keeps going up.
“The overall estimate for the entire project right now is around $9 million,” Mayor Kevin Cotton said during a town hall Tuesday.
He cautioned that’s a “35,000-foot view” of the plan, and the actual price could be lower. But his latest guess is $2 million more than the one Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. gave four weeks ago.
“It’s a ballpark figure,” Whitfield said Wednesday.
The Hopkins County Fiscal Court voted 6-1 Tuesday to sign a real estate contract to purchase land in Mid Town Commons for the sports complex from Ershig Properties. The Madisonville City Council has yet to take a similar vote.
The no vote at Fiscal Court Tuesday, as in January, came from Magistrate Billy Parrish.
“I’m not opposed to the sports complex,” Parrish said late Thursday after attending events in Frankfort. “What I oppose is how they’re going to continue to pay the insurance premium tax.”
Whitfield has indicated some of that tax money might be moved to pay the county’s share of the sports complex, now that the Hopkins County Jail is paid in full.
The city and county are purchasing the land at the north end of Midtown Boulevard at a discount. The real estate contract shows the 22.5 acres were appraised in late January at $1.522 million. The purchase price is $800,000. The balance will be considered a “charitable contribution.”
Cotton and Whitfield have worked together on developing the complex, including current discussions on exactly how it will be funded.
“The city will have a portion in the beginning stages,” Cotton said, “and then the county will take on any debt service that is incurred where we don’t have other funds to complete the project.”
Whitfield said the down payment on the complex would be in the range of $3 million to $4 million.
Cotton added that the city’s share of the cost will come from its general fund, the tourism fund and in-kind services. The hope is that once the complex opens, its revenue will pay off any remaining debts.
Cotton and Whitfield say there’s a good reason why the Madisonville complex could cost more than Hopkinsville’s Sportsplex, which cost $6.5 million to build.
“What we’ve learned is that they’re too small,” Cotton said — as in 54,000 square feet. The Madisonville plan is for a bigger building of about 75,000 square feet.
Cotton said the city and county are consulting with Pinnacle Indoor Sports of Louisville. That company built the Hopkinsville Sportsplex in 2018, as well as a similar complex in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 2017.
Some residents wonder have questioned the plan.
“They voted to buy a piece of property, and didn’t know the full cost to develop everything they want to put on that piece of property,” Clint Sharber said after a town hall where he asked several questions about it.
Sharber noted land was reserved for a regional sports complex 13 years ago near Grapevine Road and Interstate 69.
“I am for the sports complex,” Sharber said. “I’m not for it moving to a different location where we have to spend a lot of money to move it.”
