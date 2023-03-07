Movie 1

Golden Ticket cinemas will be showing “Jesus Revolution” for free today thanks to the generosity of Bill and Nadean Young.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

As one of the most anticipated Christian films in years hits theaters across the country, one local couple want to make sure that everyone in the community has a chance to see it, at no charge. After seeing it themselves, Bill and Nadean Young were inspired to share “Jesus Revolution” with Madisonville.

The movie will be free to the community at any showtime today at Golden Ticket Cinemas in the Parkway Plaza Mall in Madisonville. Concessions are not included, only the ticket itself.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.