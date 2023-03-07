As one of the most anticipated Christian films in years hits theaters across the country, one local couple want to make sure that everyone in the community has a chance to see it, at no charge. After seeing it themselves, Bill and Nadean Young were inspired to share “Jesus Revolution” with Madisonville.
The movie will be free to the community at any showtime today at Golden Ticket Cinemas in the Parkway Plaza Mall in Madisonville. Concessions are not included, only the ticket itself.
“This is something we felt led to do,” said Nadean. “We thought that was a good way to reach out to people.”
The movie is set in Orange County, California in the 1970s. It is a true story of a national spiritual awakening and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.
The Youngs said God has a way of speaking to people, and this movie portrays events that occurred back in 1971 during the hippie movement, where God lifted those that needed good news.
“We are in an era of time where we all need to be lifted up and made aware that God has compassion and grace for us all,” they said. “This is a great family movie you will be glad you came to see.”
The movie is two hours long and will be shown at 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.
