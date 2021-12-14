Owners Claudia and Fernando Hernandez and the MadCity Nutrition family have been collecting anything and everything this past weekend, and they will continue to do so throughout this week.
Local restaurants such as El Bracero and Nuve have dropped off hot meals that the Hernandez family took to local shelter sites and churches in town, as well as our neighboring town of Earlington, to provide a warm dinner to those in need.
“Our community is just amazing, everyone is doing it and wants to help,” MadCity Nutrition Owner, Claudia Hernandez stated. “It’s times like these when you really see the community come together and it is so great.”
Other than their truck parked out front of the store with a poster board saying “accepting donation drop off” the only other advertising that was done, was a simple post on their Facebook page. According to Hernandez, the store staff has been coming in on days off to help package goods and organize the donations. They have also been dropping items off to the local spots throughout town to make sure everything is going towards the good of the cause.
If you are looking to make a donation, or you are wanting to volunteer your time to help make drop-off runs feel free to stop by MadCity Nutrition or visit their Facebook page for more information.
