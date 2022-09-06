Labor Day, celebrated across the United States yesterday, is a federal holiday in the United States celebrated on the first Monday in September to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States. Here locally those with an interest in labor are getting what appears to be good news.
Although the labor market in Hopkins County took a hit in part because of COVID-19, the numbers seem to be recovering to an extent, according to local officials.
Ray Hagerman, the former president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said he thinks there is some recovery from COVID in place, but he does not believe the job situation is worse than it was a year ago.
“I do have some concerns with rising inflation and rising interest rates,” he said. “I think we will see some job loses going forward.”
There are three ways to understand what is going on in the community the unemployment rate, the labor participation rate, and how many jobs are open, said Hagerman.
The labor participation rate includes both those individuals who are currently employed and those actively seeking employment. The unemployment rate counts the people who are actively looking for a job but currently don’t have one.
“As of the end of this past June, that is the latest data available now from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we are at about 5% unemployment,” said Hagerman. “That is actually down from 6% unemployment from June last year.”
He said that number is sometimes adjusted seasonally, so the number may decrease closer to 4% by the fall.
“In Hopkins County, right now over the past year, we have hovered between 4 and 5%,” said Hagerman.
The federal government considers 4% unemployment as basically full employment, so he does not believe we are in any danger.
As for the labor participation rate, the earliest data on that is from December 2021, and at that point, it was at 55%.
“That fairs with 59% in Kentucky and 63% as a nation as a whole,” said Hagerman. “That means there are people in the workforce age of 18-64 that only 55% of them are working.”
He said that number could be low for several reasons like people who have taken early retirement, the disabled, or people who have started their own businesses.
“You really want that number to be above 60 to be healthy in terms of the labor market,” said Hagerman. “Honestly, we haven’t been above 60 probably in 10 years.”
The third number to look at is how many jobs are open in the community. He said a good barometer is the Economic Development jobs website which had over 1,000 jobs open earlier this week.
Hagerman said that although the market looks to be okay at the moment, there are still a lot of unknowns in the world.
“We live in such uncertain times right now in terms of the economy, in terms of world events, I would just encourage people to manage their finances pretty close to the vest, and if you have a job you like, I would keep it,” he said.
