The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet met with members of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to discuss options for improving traffic flow on North Main Street.
Members of the Chamber were able to give their opinions on the two options presented by KYTC Project Manager Renee Boucherie.
The project will include the stretch of North Main Street between Hospital Drive and KY 281.
One alternative to the project has two thru-lanes of traffic in each direction and adds a two-way left-turn lane in the center.
This alternative would replace paved shoulders with curb and gutters and include new sidewalks on both sides of the road.
The CSX railroad bridge would also be reconstructed for the wider roadway and include sidewalks. Project managers estimate the construction cost for this option to be $5,550,000.
The second alternative also has two thru lanes in each direction but adds a raised concrete median barrier in the center, restricting left turn movements and adding improvements at signalized intersections to accommodate U-turns.
As with option one, this will also replace paved shoulders with curb and gutters and include new sidewalks.
Work on the CSX railroad bridge would remain the same. Estimated construction is $5,850,000.
One concern discussed at the meeting was the possibility of accidents and traffic congestion possible U-turns would cause in the second option.
When asked about traffic counts into individual businesses, Boucherie said the cabinet had not performed that count into individual businesses.
“We have started seeing a lot of these raised medians,” she said. “There should be a protected phase when they’re turning left and not having traffic they are turning against. Probably, there would be a significant amount of people doing U-turns, but in other projects, they have worked out well.”
Broucherie said roundabouts were also considered for the project.
“There’s so much traffic and you’d have to do a multi-lane roundabout, and the footprint would wipe a couple of businesses out,” she said. “That was axed just because of the impacts of those.”
She also said utility and construction easements may come up close to businesses, but the plans do not eliminate any current businesses.
Chamber Director Libby Spencer said the majority of Chamber members are in favor of the first option that does not involve the raised median.
Broucherie said that option was the one leading the online survey the public is encouraged to take part in by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/NorthMainStreet.
As of last week, Broucherie said 40 people had filled out the survey with 19 preferring the first option, 12 preferring the second option, three saying they felt the project was unnecessary and three offered no preference.
“I have not checked it this week,” she said. “I would think it would be a blow out for alternate one, but there were several that did select the second alternate, and that was a surprise to me.”
She said she did not know if a representative from Baptist Health Madisonville had filled out the survey.
The schedule for operations is tentatively set for construction to begin in summer of 2024, with preliminary right of way and utility relocation design work to begin in the fall of this year.
A meeting was planned for Aug. 3 for the public, but was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Broucherie said depending on COVID-19, the cabinet will plan to have another public meeting between next summer and fall.
Mailers will be sent out after meetings between the project team and other counterparts to let the public know which option was selected, she said.
That meeting is set for the second week of September.
For more information on the project, visit www.transportation.ky.gov/DistrictTwo/Pages/default.aspx.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.