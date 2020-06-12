By Brandon Buchanan and Rachel Smith
Editor’s Note: This article is the second in a three-part series — “Growing Up Black in Hopkins County” — The Messenger is running to look at the issue of racial injustice and discrimination in America from the perspective of four black Hopkins County residents.
At the forefront of any discussion involving Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tayna Bowman is an expressed desire for healing and understanding.
Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, local residents like Bowman have gathered in several peaceful protests to raise awareness of issues facing the black community in Madisonville and the county.
Community SupportFrom vigils to marches and several other gatherings, local protests have had a sense of togetherness, according to most who have attended.
For Jeriah Hightower — a decorated student-athlete and recent graduate from Madisonville North Hopkins High School — the local events he attended were both uplifting and positive.
Hightower said the protests were intended to spread awareness of the movement and he was appreciative of the strong turnout.
“I think there is a great deal of support towards the national protest in our communities,” Hightower said. “It was just good to see so many people in our community supporting a good cause.”
Bowman said she was invited to pray at a protest downtown on Saturday, June 6, which was organized by Nikki Bowman and Rebecca Ellis.
“I felt like what the Lord gave me to pray was unity. I remember quoting the scripture, ‘that a house divided against itself cannot stand,’ ” she said. “My main prayer was about unity in our community. I feel like we are blessed in this community. I’m sure there is racism here, but for the most part, I feel like we are very blessed to live in this community.”
Through the protest, rallies and prayer services, Bowman said it was her hope the community would be unified and be an example to other places in our nation. At the “CommUnity Prayer Service,” she said she was moved by the number of people that showed up.
“There were possibly 250 to 300 people there, black people, white people, people of all races together,” she said. “Because we as the church, we realize that God is the answer.”
According to Hightower, it’s crucial for citizens to recognize the intention of the protests is to raise awareness for the black experience in America. Protests can be misconstrued as building racial tensions rather than eliminating them, and Hightower wanted to emphasize the peaceful nature and intentions of protesting.
Hightower hopes protesting in Hopkins County will continue to be peaceful and collaborative.
“It can either go in a positive direction or a negative direction, and I pray that it continues to go into a positive direction,” he said.
Hightower has also expressed gratitude to the non-black citizens of Hopkins County allied with the movement.
“I think they ultimately embrace us and the idea that we need change,” he said.
Confederate StatueGov. Andy Beshear opened the conversation about the removal of confederate statues from courthouses in Kentucky during a recent afternoon briefing. Locally, a statue at the old courthouse in Madisonville has been the center of many discussions, with numerous people speaking both for and against it remaining in its current location.
A petition created by Steven Cox on Change.org for the statue’s removal has received approximately 6,000 signatures of its 7,500 goal since its creation two weeks ago. A petition to keep the statue has also garnered thousands of signatures and is also available at Change.org.
Some proponents of the statue consider it a symbol of history, and to remove it would be wrong, they have said.
According to the Rev. Marvin Hightower, many people have simplu asked for the relocation of the statue rather than tearing it down completely.
“Most people are saying move the statue, so that when I ride through town, I don’t have to be reminded of slavery and the people that fought to keep me a slave,” Hightower said.
Hightower said relocating the statue to a different location in the county would allow proponents to still view it while also not making it so prominently placed in the community as it is now at the old courthouse’s entrance on Main Street. He acknowledged the statue is a part of history, but it’s a specific part of history that can spark negative feelings.
“Okay, it’s a part of history, but it’s a dark part of my history, so why do I have to look at it?” Hightower asked.
Marvin’s grandson, Jeriah Hightower, has also expressed a desire for the statue to be relocated.
“I think it should be at least moved,” Jeriah Hightower said.
Leonard White of Earlington said if people are trying to make the community a better place by dealing with racism, then there shouldn’t be an argument about something that hurts and offends the black community.
“If you know I’m offended by something, if you know that my history is not your history, and your history is my hurt, and if you know that and understand that, it shouldn’t be something to be discussed if it should stay or go,” he said.
White said it was like an object in a wound, and in order for the wound to heal, the object needs to be removed.
Ultimately, White said if we want to be true about healing, and if we want to be true about equality, “Then I think that you should remove the statue.”
White said his hope is this time of turmoil, that all people will look for a way to heal past pains.
“Because if you can’t heal as a person, then your town can’t heal, your state can’t heal and the nation can’t heal,” White said.
Local Police PraisedBoth Bowman and Marvin Hightower praised local police and their efforts to build strong relationships with the black community.
Bowman said Sheriff Matt Sanderson sought out her perspective shortly after Floyd’s death, and she said she knows he and other officers want to listen and learn from things going on across the country.
Though she knows things are safer here, she still worries and holds out hope for a better future.
“When I leave this earth, I don’t want to have to worry about things like this happening to my grandsons just because they’re jogging through a neighborhood,” said Bowman. “It has broken my heart that my 9-year-old grandson who is very intelligent and watches all this stuff, I have to sit down and explain that and I didn’t shield it from him. A lot of people say they can’t watch it, but I say you need to watch it.”
