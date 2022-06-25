Animal Tales presenter Grant Allen was welcomed by over 65 children during Tuesday’s event at the Hopkins County Public Library’s Animal Tales event. The program featured an educational show teaching children about the different classifications of animals and a live critter from each category.
Huge turnout at Tuesday's Animal Tales program
Caley Smith
