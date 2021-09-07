Ordinances pertaining to compensation for elected city officials and the potential to go to non-partisan races for those officials is on the agenda for tonight’s Madisonville City Council meeting
Ward 3 Councilmember Adam Townsend is introducing these ordinances that would change the pay rate of the mayor’s salary to $75,000 and the city council member’s salaries to $15,000 if approved.
These salary increases would not take effect until after the 2022 fall election.
“Both would not go into effect until after the next election, so we are not raising our salary right now. The KRS does not allow it,” he said. “It would be for whoever is elected in these positions during the next election.”
Townsend said the last increase in base pay for the council came in 1983 for city council members and 1994 for the mayor. He said there have been cost of living increases throughout the years, but no base salary increases.
“The reason I have done that is because I started looking at what the mayor salary was and the old ordinances. The last time the salary was raised was in 1994,” he said. “There have been cost of living increases that have been done by the Department of Local Government, which the city did not have a say in.”
Townsend said the job of the mayor has changed in the 27 years since the base pay was established.
“The city puts on more events now than what they did before and the mayor is always at these events,” he said.
He described the mayor’s role as a CEO of a 300-plus staff company who has a salary around $56,000 currently.
“There’s no way a company would pay a CEO that amount to run a business with 300 people,” he said. “It’s been 27 years since the base salary has been changed, and I just think it’s time to update it.”
For the city council salary proposal, Townsend said he received a compensation plan of commissioners and council members from the Kentucky League of Cities that compared salaries to the city’s population across the state.
He said that Madisonville has around 19,000 people, which caused the city to fall into the 8,000 to 19,999 category and in the upper%ile of that category.
“The max salary for a commissioner or council member was $20,000 a year,” said Townsend. “The 75%ile of that was $13,762. The number I’m proposing right now is $15,000. That puts us around $1,300 over what the 75%ile pay range is. I feel like that is a fair number.”
Townsend said the job of a council member has changed over the years as well.
“I know we don’t do it for the money. It is not about that, but for the time of having to take time off work for budget meetings and all of these other things, I do believe that compensation is a key thing in getting people to run for these offices,” he said.
Townsend is also introducing legislation concerning local elections and party affiliation that would make city elections non-partisan — an effort that was previously attempted in 2014 but did not pass.
Townsend said this would not get rid of the ward system being used in the city and that each ward would still have representation on the council.
“We are actually just one of few cities left in the state that does partisan elections,” said Townsend. “We don’t deal with normal partisan issues that you would see at state and federal levels. It will make the process simpler.”
While this would not fully eliminate the primary election process, Townsend said if only two candidates are nominated they would go straight to the general election.
Townsend said the filing dates would remain the same if this ordinance is passed.
Ward 1 Councilmember Misty Cavanaugh said she has not made her mind up on the non-partisan ordinance but said the elections are seeing a lot of straight party votes.
“I’d hate to think that would sway an election,” she said.
Cavanaugh also said the raises are probably due to happen.
“It will not affect us,” she said. ‘It does leave it up to the people and compared to other cities, we are lower on both figures.”
Ward 6 Councilmember Chad Menser agreed, saying ultimately a lot of decisions the council makes are not a partisan issue.
“A lot of it is nonpartisan, so I agree with that,” he said.
When it comes to the compensation ordinances, Menser said the council has spent the last two years making sure the salaries are in line with the KLC, and said that the next move would be to change the salaries of the council and the mayor.
“While it does not look great … through Kentucky statutes we have to determine the salaries,” he said. “I think it is a good thing we have looked at the salaries within the government of the City of Madisonville and for future administrations.”
Ward 2 Councilmember Tony Space said he had not decided on how he will vote for the ordinances.
Ward 4 Councilmember Amy Cruz and Ward 5 Councilmember Frank Stevenson did not respond for comment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.