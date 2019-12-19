Madisonville man missing since August

A Madisonville father has been missing for more than four months, and police hope the public can locate him.
Jason Gene Ellison, 42, was last seen Saturday, Aug. 3, at the home of his mother and sister on East Broadway Street.
"He told us he was moving to New York to see a girl he met online," sister Jessie Garrett said Wednesday. "He's been off social media ever since."
"He has a child, so he's somebody's dad," police Detective Chester Haynie said.
Ellison stands 6-foot-1 and weighs between 150 and 165 pounds. Haynie said Ellison has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a small tattooed rose on the back of his right hand.
"He's very skinny," Garrett said.
Garrett said Ellison stopped by her house every week and visited her sister's home every other day. He left with a phone that only works when connected to Wi-Fi.
Haynie said Ellison's disappearance was not reported to police until Wednesday, Oct. 23. Garrett explained that's because Ellison "was known to travel."
"He loves to skateboard," Haynie said. "Lots of people would see him skating around town."
Ellison was well-known at the Skyview skate park and the city skate park on Sugg Street. But Garrett said no one there has seen him, either.
Haynie said Ellison is not dangerous.
"He's very well-liked by everybody.
He's not a mean person."
Garrett agreed, saying, "He has an inviting attitude. He's always in good spirits in talking to people."
Anyone with information about Ellison is asked to call Madisonville Police at 270-821-1720 or Hopkins County Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111. Anonymous tips also can be left online at HopkinsCountyCrimeStoppers.com.
In case Ellison sees this article, Garrett urges him to contact his family.
"We're worried, and we do miss him," she said.
