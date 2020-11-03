The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Dale Austin, 45, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged Sunday with speeding and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Christopher Managhan, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Michael Huggins, 19, of Nortonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
William Elkins, 46, of Dawson Springs, was charged Thursday with menacing, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Sharon White, 63, of Providence, was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking.
