Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
David Cunningham, 47, of St. Charles, was charged Thursday with reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Daniel Revelle, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with improper turning and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Deserea Revelle, 40, was charged Thursday with theft of identity of another and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Austin Woodard, 25, of Louisville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Lawrence Collins, 39, of Powderly, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Cody Anglin, 29, of Lexington, was charged Thursday with non-payment of court costs.
Randy Payne, 69, of Providence, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Rebecca Hughes, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Tammy Oakley, 45, of Hanson, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and six counts of failure to appear.
Michelle Shelton, 44, of Theodore, Alabama, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication.
Anthony Drayer, 21, of Mortons Gap, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree assault.
Cornelius Baskin, 42, of Bowling Green, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Erik Martin, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Michael Phebus, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Anna Westcott, 37, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
