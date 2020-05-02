Golfers swung their clubs and rejoiced across Hopkins County Friday. But swimmers were left feeling high and dry.
“It’s the first day open and I’m glad,” Kenny Smith said at Madisonville City Park.
Smith joined other golfers on the course for the first time since Monday, March 30, when Mayor Kevin Cotton closed it as a precaution against the coronavirus. Private courses were ordered closed several days later.
“You can do that outside and distance at the same time,” Smith said. He didn’t mean distance off the tee, but “social distancing” with six feet between players. Smith said he understands why Cotton took the action.
“But I’m an avid golfer, so it hurt my feelings a little bit,” Smith said.
Smith admitted his family was concerned about him heading for the course. He’s 68 and recently had open heart surgery. That puts him at higher risk of contracting the virus.
Pickleball, disc golf and tennis became legal again in Hopkins County Friday. But around the bend from the golf course, Cotton had disappointing news.
“The odds of the pool being open at City Park are not good,” Cotton said at the end of the daily Facebook live briefing. “I don’t anticipate the pool to open this year.”
Cotton echoed the comments of Kentucky state officials. Gov. Andy Beshear said late in the day that pools will not be open in May or June, “and probably not after that.” Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack warns large gatherings at pools could spread the virus.
But Cotton added that spray parks could “have some opportunities... later in the summer.” He’s waiting for state guidelines before acting further.
Friday was one of the best days yet for Hopkins County, in terms of coronavirus numbers. Only two new cases were confirmed by mid-afternoon, putting the total at 207. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said 26 more patients were declared recovered, increasing that count to 107. The death toll remains at 22.
The Hopkins County Health Department began posting what officials say will be daily reports about the virus on Facebook. The first report shows 61% of all patients are female, while 76 of the cases developed in long-term care facilities.
In other developments Friday related to COVID-19:
• Whitfield said a few employees at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have been furloughed because of the virus. He had no exact number, but Jailer Mike Lewis confirmed 10 furloughs in his department earlier this week. An inquiry to the city of Madisonville brought no response.
• The Tyson Foods complex in Robards was closed through Sunday for deep cleaning. The Green River District Health Department told The Henderson Gleaner that 71 employees have tested positive for the virus.
• Beshear said virus testing finished for everyone at the Green River Correctional Complex. More than 1,200 inmates and staff members were tested. At least two inmates there have died from the virus.
• Monday’s scheduled Madisonville City Council meeting has been canceled. Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting will be conducted via video conference.
