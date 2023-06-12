Authorities in Webster County are asking for help in locating a missing teenager, last seen on Sunday in Dixon.
Webster County Sheriff William “Billy” Braden reports that Blue Castaneda, 14, was last seen on Sunday and was reported missing on Monday morning. Castaneda is described as 5’3” and 102 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.
