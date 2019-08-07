Baptist Health welcomes physician

Bradley Bilbro, DO, joined Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Madisonville on Aug. 1. Dr. Bilbro earned a doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the University of Pikeville. He completed a family medicine residency at Methodist Hospital in Henderson and is a graduate of Muhlenberg North High School.
Dr. Bilbro is board certified in family medicine and is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians. For more information about Dr. Bilbro or Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, call 270.825.7200.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.