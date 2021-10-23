With the help of a USDA federal grant, Pride Elementary students are being introduced to new fruits and vegetables every Thursday.
Lisa Marsh, the Hopkins County School district’s director of Child Nutrition, said she applied for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetables grant last year for Pride.
“We hope that they are exposed to unique fruits and vegetables that they may not get a home, and as they mature and get older, that they will have a wide variety of fruits and vegetables in their diet,” she said.
She said she first learned about the program when she was the cafeteria manager at Farley Elementary School in McCracken County.
“I had this grant. We provided this service to our students, and it is such a great program that I wanted to bring that to Hopkins County Schools,” said Marsh.
Even though the program was only recently started, students at Pride Elementary have already been introduced to asparagus, kiwi, mango, and pears.
A second-grade teacher at Pride, Tessie Thompson said so far, some like the food and some don’t, but she is proud of them for at least trying something new. She said the program is awesome for the kids and is glad the students are stepping out of their comfort zone to taste test the food.
“It is always a choice if they want to they can try it. I always tell them, ‘If you don’t like it, you can always through it away, but at least try it,’ ” she said.
When students picked up a pear after lunch, several took the fruit outside the playground during their recess to try it out there.
One student in particular who did not like the pear was second-grader Ginny Garrott. She took one bite and immediately threw it away. She said several people had been telling her it tasted like an apple.
“It does not taste like an apple,” she said.
Jesse Hohimer, also a second-grader, said he really liked the pear and that to him it did taste like apple.
“It is still sweet,” he said.
Both Garrott and Hohimer did not like the asparagus when they tasted it, but Garrott liked the mango, and Hohimer liked the kiwi. Even though the fruit and vegetables have been a hit or a miss, both are still open to at least continuing to try the fruits and vegetables.
Marsh said the reason she wants to introduce new fruits and vegetables to the kids is that people’s taste buds change every few years. Something the students may not like now, they could end up loving later down the road.
She said there is a set schedule until Christmas and after Christmas, some of the fruits and vegetables may come back to be reintroduced to the kids.
“We want to repeat so that we increase their chances of them trying it,” said Marsh.
They may even try changing how the vegetable or fruit is cooked because foods taste different when prepared in different ways and with different seasonings.
Marsh said the Fresh Fruit and Vegetables program is one of her favorite programs, and she is hoping that it can be expanded into the other elementary schools in Hopkins County.
“It is a grant, so it depends on funding and whether we are awarded the grant on a yearly basis,” said Marsh.
