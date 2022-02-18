The community is invited to Mahr Park this Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. to partake in The Great Backyard Bird Count.
Guest are encouraged to dress weather-appropriate with closed toe-shoes; binoculars are encouraged. The Park has limited binoculars available if hikers need them. Upon arrival you will receive a free specialized birding checklist, or you can can download the eBird or Merlin bird id apps on your smartphones to record data.
“Families, bird enthusiasts, and outdoor seekers will enjoy this hike. Whether you are new to bird counting or a seasoned bird watcher, we invite you to watch, learn, count, and celebrate birds,” Ashton Robinson, Park Director said.
The Great Backyard Bird count was started by Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society in 1998 to have a first-online citizen-science project by entering data into the eBird app. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before their annual migrations. Each February, for four days, the world comes together for the love of birds.
“Bird watching in Mahr Park is an excellent representation of the bird population
for Hopkins County,” Heather Staggs, Mahr Park Arboretum Volunteer/Hike Leader said. “Reporting our findings through the ebird app to submit for The Great Bird Count is a simplistic, fun way to participate in this nationwide event. Every year we see migrating warblers, birds of prey, and several other popular backyard birds. We have discovered our resident bald eagles and osprey through our birding hikes. It is a great learning experience with new discoveries every year. “
So if you are free Saturday morning, come enjoy a hike outdoors and see what native birds we have here in Hopkins County. Mahr Park Arboretum is located at 465 Mahr Park Drive in Madisonville.
