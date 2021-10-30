On Wednesday, First Christian Church of Madisonville held a special “socially distanced” Trunk or Treat event for the community. This is the first year that the event was held, boasting a great turnout, estimating about 250 kids.
With COVID in mind, the volunteers who dressed up their trunks were challenged with the task of handing out the candy in a fun, but safe manner.
Some trunks had “slide shoots” where the candy would race down into the kids’ baskets. The “ocean trunk” was setup where children would get a fishing rod and “go fish” for their treat. Another clever trunk set up hay bales and Thomas the Train would deliver the candy to the trunk-or-treaters. Golden pumpkins were awarded to “Best Trunk”, “Best Candy Delivery System”.
Fun was had by all. The church looks forward to hosting this event again next October.
