The Madisonville Police Department reported the following activities on Thursday:
Joseph John Massey was charged on Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear, shoplifting, possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Melissa Dawn Farrington was charged on Wednesday with being a fugitive from another state.
Thomas Roy Drew was charged on Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Isaac Chamberlain was charged on Wednesday with a parole violation and menacing.
Amy Adams was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activities on Thursday:
Levi S. Hart was charged on Wednesday with sodomy and sexual abuse.
Alexis T. Ellis was charged on Wednesday with strangulation.
Roy H. Geary was charged on Wednesday with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
