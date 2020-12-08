A wreck at McCoy Avenue and South Main Street on Saturday left multiple people injured.
Around 1:17 p.m., police say a 2014 Honda operated by a juvenile was traveling southbound on South Main Street while a 2004 Acura operated by Debra Jones, 57, of Nebo, was traveling west on McCoy Avenue.
As both vehicles entered the intersection, Jones continued across Main Street and collided into the 2014 Honda, according to Madisonville Police reports.
Both Jones and her passenger, Seven Jones, 24, of Nebo, were transported to Baptist Health for further treatment. Both juvenile passengers of the Honda complained of injuries and told officers they would seek medical help independently.
