Members of the Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region Board met Thursday to discuss several items, including finances.
Brian Keith, the resource coordinator for Habitat, said they had a net profit just shy of $1 million thanks to charities, grants, and fundraising.
“As you can see we have had a ton come in,” he said.
Grants make up about $470,668, thanks to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Colonels to name a few. Contributions are around $428.987, thanks to help from different charities.
“That is some of the tornado funding that has come in from organizations like Catholic Charities,” said Keith. “That is actually what the bulk of that one is.”
Donated products consist of around $80,000 of the budget. Fundraising has brought in $195.826, with expenses around $30,880. Keith said most of the fundraising came from the Bourbon Raffle. The last raffle netted right at $165,000, which hit Habitat’s goal.
“It is a little less than what we have done on past raffles,” he said.
Keith reported that another Bourbon Raffle is coming up with Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace Distillery bourbon as first, second, and third prizes.
“I’m kind of curious to see how this one goes,” he said.
The Re-Store brought in $8,703, but expenses on the store cost Habitat $6,124. Total income from July 2022 through August 2022 was around $1.2 million. After expenses, the net income was just under $1 million.
Habitat plans to meet monthly as things progress with tornado recovery so members can stay updated on what is happening.
