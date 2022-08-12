When the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group was re-established shortly after the December tornado, the first item they agreed was necessary was a building to store the donations coming in.
Mike Duncan, the LTR group co-chair, said they started working on the building back in March of this year.
“We started looking for a piece of property and it took a while to decide to place the building at Barnsley Landfill Area,” he said.
Although they had the space ready to go and had looked into contractors for the job, they didn’t have the money to pay for the building.
“We had some money, but we didn’t want to spend all of our money building a building that stores stuff,” said Duncan. “We wanted to use that money to help people.”
Thanks to a donation from United Way of the Coalfield in April, the building was closer to being completed.
UWC Executive Director Don Howerton said they were able to donate $157,899.20 thanks to the United Way of Kentucky Local United Way Capacity Initial Response Grant Fund.
“They raised somewhere around $4 million for all of western Kentucky and this is just the first part,” he said.
In June, the group reached out to their contractor who said it would be another month before he could start work. Luckily, a group of Amish volunteers from Northern Indiana were coming down to help over the Fourth of July holiday.
“They got the holes dug and the posts set,” said Duncan. “Within a matter of three to four days, they had the building up and the metal on it.”
Two weeks ago, the floor was poured and last week, the garage doors were put in. Duncan said the building is 60 feet wide, and 100 feet long, with 20x14 foot doors on each end and a six-inch reinforced concrete floor.
“You can drive a truck or semi all the way through the building,” he said. “It will make it easier to unload whether hot or raining.”
They hope everything will be ready to get moved in by next week. Duncan and Howerton said they have about 10 semi-trucks of donations waiting to be moved to Hopkins County now that they have a place to put everything.
Duncan said the purpose of the building is to store donations for short periods only. They are hoping to send the donations out to tornado survivors almost as soon as donations come in.
He said everyone affected by the tornado should have a caseworker, and once the caseworker determines where the group needs to fill in, they can request items from the building. He said no individual should be able to enter the building, only case workers and contractors.
They have leased the property in Barnsley from the county for 20 years. Duncan said this is the next step to helping the community rebuild.
They are also looking into leasing some property in Dawson Springs to store some items to make transporting it easier though nothing has been determined.
