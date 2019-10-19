Hopkins vets honored as Ambassadors for Peace

One man was pulled from a chair to his feet. Others stayed in wheelchairs, seemingly unable to move at all. But despite any limitations because of their physical abilities, all of those honored at a special ceremony held Friday morning at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson rose to the occasion as they have done so many times before.
In all, eight veterans of the Korean conflict received "Ambassadors for Peace" as part of honors bestowed upon them by the South Korean government.
"I'm surprised by it," said retired Marine Sgt. John Tefft, who received not only the medallion, but replacements for other honors he earned while serving in Korea in the early 1950s. They include the National Defense Service Medal and a Korean Service Medal with four Bronze Stars.
"That meant he was in at least four major offensives while he was in Korea," said Veterans Benefits Representative Johnny Allen.
Tefft is 86 and was unable to say much more after the ceremony. But he and the other recipients heard up-close words of thanks from the deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
"Korea, like all wars, proved to be an equal opportunity thief," Dean Stoops said during the ceremony.
The conflict, which still officially continues today, left 868 Kentuckians dead in battle. Stoops said another 157 died from noncombat causes, while about 40 died as prisoners.
Stoops noted 188 Kentuckians remain missing in action from the Korean conflict, 66 years after a ceasefire was signed.
See Vets/Page A6
South Korea began issuing Ambassadors for Peace medallions and certificates for Korean veterans who returned to Asia through its "Revisit Program." Veterans who cannot make such long trips for health reasons now are eligible as well.
"It is our responsibility, and our very duty, to hear their stories, to learn the lessons and understand what they saw and experienced," Stoops said.
Stoops said more than 100 other Korean veterans across Kentucky will receive the medallions in coming weeks. They were selected through an application process with the state Department of Veterans Affairs.
Other veterans receiving medallions Friday were Lee Carter, Robert Eldreth, William Fox, Roscoe Foster, Richard Gregory, William Martin, Virgil McPherson and Harold Prow. Foster's award is posthumous.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.