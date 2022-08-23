During last week’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield shared with magistrates and the public that the sports plex is slowly, but surely, moving right along.
Despite construction delay, due to weather and product availability, bills are starting to come in and Whitfield addressed that it needs to be decided how things will be paid for now, and moving forward.
“We’re already receiving bills for the sports complex,” Whitfield said. “We have coal severance money if we want to use it, and we do have a loan that we can begin to use. It is the courts decision on how much we want to use from coal severance. We can request and be able to pay the bills as they come in instead of borrowing the money and paying interest.”
Magistrate Charlie Beshears added in that he knows there are many other projects that the coal severance money could be used on, and he wants to see that happen.
“We have small project requests all the time, especially Earlington and Nortonville,” Beshears said. “Any funding that we use for the sports complex is something that could be taken away from another project.”
Whitfield shared that Coal Severance money comes in every year and that they are expected to get $2.3 million this year and $2.4 million next year, however, it is not guaranteed. The money comes in quarterly, but the coal money is not locked.
“The coal business is booming. I say we allocate five million from Coal Severance and when that runs out we look at it. Do we need to borrow? Do we have more Coal Severance coming in.” Magistrate Ronnie Noel said.
“I’m in for that too,” Magistrate Ricky Whitaker said.
“That would be my preference,” Magistrate Vicki Thomison said.
“We’ve spent the last four years saving this money, and we could have worked on many projects in the county with it,” Beshears said.
“I represent the city and the sports complex is going to be very helpful,” Magistrate Hannah Myers said. “But the county, if it’s there its going to be spent. And once that’s spent we really need to look at it.”
Noel made a motion, to allocate five million dollars from Coal Severance and once that has been spent, reevaluate the funds to see if they want to borrow or use more Coal Severance money. Motion passed by majority, with everyone voting yes except Magistrate Charlie Beshears and Magistrate Billy Parrish.
More information on the sports complex and funding will be released as it is relevant and available.
