If you call the phone number for Pizza Hut in Madisonville, you will get recording telling you the store is currently closed. That is because the Pizza Hut on Hudson Park Drive in Madisonville officially closed for business on Valentine’s Day. The company has not yet announced the official opening date of its new drive through and carry-out only location on South Main Street, but signs in the former location window say that it should be open in March.
Pizza Hut closed, new location yet to open
- BY STAFF REPORT
