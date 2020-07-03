Haylee Taylor, O.D., of Madisonville, was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. Taylor graduated Beta Sigma Kappa, a designation for students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement.
A native of Madisonville, Taylor is the daughter of Emily and Brian Taylor and the granddaughter of Shelbia and Joe Taylor and Margaret and Jim Brown. Her mother, Emily, is also an SCO alum. Taylor is a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Western Kentucky University.
Optometrists are independent, primary health care providers who specialize in the examination, diagnosis, treatment and management of diseases/disorders of the visual system, the eye and associated structures, as well as the diagnosis of related systemic conditions.
