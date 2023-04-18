The Hopkins County School District is inviting the community to have one last stroll through Earlington Elementary and Hanson Elementary schools before they are permanently closed.

The last look for Earlington will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, and the last look for Hanson Elementary will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

