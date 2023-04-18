The Hopkins County School District is inviting the community to have one last stroll through Earlington Elementary and Hanson Elementary schools before they are permanently closed.
The last look for Earlington will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, and the last look for Hanson Elementary will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
HCS Communications and Community Engagement Specialist Lori Harrison said the community has a lot of great memories associated with the schools.
“Earlington Elementary and the current Hanson Elementary School have meant so much to people through the years,” she said. “We wanted to have these celebrations so that former students, staff, and community members will have the chance to visit and take a ‘final stroll’ through the buildings.”
The new Hanson Elementary School is about to be completed, and should be ready to open this fall. Earlington Elementary will close at the end of the current school year, with students being sent to other schools in the district.
Harrison said both schools will have some special memorabilia on display during the walk-throughs for the community to view and look back on good times.
“We want to invite the community to stop by during these events,” she said.
For more information on the final walkthroughs, call 270-825-6000.
