Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Akaya Landstrom, 33, of Hanson, was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs, first-degree bail jumping and first-degree promoting contraband.
Kyle Hall, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating on a suspended license, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
Baylee Free, 23, of Jamesville, Georgia, was charged Monday with giving an officer false identifying information.
Tyler Benton, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
Michael Lee Brown, 34, of Clay, was changed Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Chana Irvin, 44, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Kody Lewis, 27, of Bowling Green, was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident, operating on a suspended or revoked operating license, possession of marijuana and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
Blake Mattox, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with driving too slow for traffic conditions, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of synthetic drugs.
Nicholas Hollenbach, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to wear a seat belt, no rear view mirror, failure to produce an insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Misti Martin, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Timothy Prentice of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to produce an insurance card.
Brian Meriwether, 47, of Pembroke, was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, license to be in possession, failure to or improper signal and rear license not illuminated.
Samuel Kington, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and disregarding stop sign.
Amie Gibson, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and on Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft of identity of another without consent and four counts of failure to appear.
Bradley Bruner, 48, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Autumn Shelton, 22, of Hanson, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Kimberly Eden, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
