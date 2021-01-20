The Hopkins County Fiscal Court has until May to show progress in setting up broadband services in the county before applying for more Delta Regional Authority grants.
At the court’s Tuesday meeting, Joey Randolph with QWireless, which eventually was made part of the Ohio-based Watch Communications, gave an update on the project and the pending May deadlines that loom.
“We are finally about to turn on service ... in the northeastern part of the county,” he said. “We expect that to happen this coming Monday. We have been waiting on fiber circuits from a third party, FCC approval for a license to connect tower to tower … and we will start turning on meters either today or tomorrow. We will test Thursday to make sure everything is working right, then we release Monday and start taking customers. We have a list of people from the area that have already called in waiting for service.
“From there, we are coming west to the Slaughters Lake area over towards Nebo and over the northeast corner of town where we are going to use a broadcasting tower,” said Randolph. “We expect that to move much more quickly this year than we did last year.’ ”
Randolph said COVID-19 has delayed the progress, and that partnering with Watch Communications would allow better service to be brought into the area that QWireless essentially could not have provided on their own.
“We have applied for two grants — one that we are working on now, and another that we have already been approved for,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. “We have to start using that grant quickly.”
Randolph said in Phase 2, a tower in Madisonville will be used for fiber connection that will go out towards Mortons Gap, White Plains and St. Charles.
“Basically it will be the southern part of the county,” said Randolph. “This will hit areas we know that need it. We are adjusting Phase 1 from a technical standpoint to get the best performance. We are working from north to south.”
Randolph added that two tower climbers lost three months of work having to quarantine from COVID-19, but added that more money was allowed to be spent on contractors to get work done quicker.
“I do expect things to speed up,” said Randolph. “I think we will see things work pretty quickly.”
Hopkins County Magistrate Charlie Beshears said he was disappointed in the progress made.
“I think this project has been going on for about two years because we’ve had the opportunity to apply for two grants,” said Beshears. “If the Delta Regional Authority is going to take us seriously, we have got to make some progress.”
Randolph said he hopes that Phase 1 will be completed by May.
“I’m going to hope the northern part of the county will be done by May,” said Randolph. “Our target is to have everything done in 2021. For that, we have got to be able to get into Phase 2 by the middle of the year.”
For more information about broadband connection, call 877-472-3341.
