New to Sunset Road in Hanson, Jan’s Place New & Used, will be opening their doors to the community on Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m.
The location is a bit “hidden” downtown, across the street from the Hanson City Park. Owner Juliann Smith, longtime Hanson resident, is excited to be bringing a new retail store to town.
“We will be selling new and used items at discounted prices,” Smith said. “Anything from clothing, toys, shoes, car accessories, housewares, and more. The merchandise I will be selling are from liquidation pallets and or storage lockers.”
According to Smith, there is limited parking out front of the store, however, there is parking in the lot behind the City Park that is available and you can walk across the street to shop.
Jan’s Place New & Used will be open Monday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be closed on Sundays. Prices are 50-60% off retail prices on all of their new items. All items are limited in stock.
For more information please visit their Facebook Page.
