On Thursday, BrightView and CareSource held a health fair and Narcan giveaway in White Plains. The event was held as part of Save A Life Day, a growing movement seeking to change people’s lives.
Karen Tapp, the community outreach manager for BrightView, said the event was extremely successful.
“We have a great variety of vendors and healthy resources,” she said. “We’ve had good traffic.”
Save A Life Day started in 2020 in just two counties in West Virginia during the peak of the opioid crisis, with a goal of spreading awareness about the dangers of overdosing and to get the overdose-reversing drug naloxone into as many hands as possible. This year the event has spread into 13 states, from New York to Mississippi.
As the event has spread across the country, organizers have embraced the original vision, while offering additional life saving resources in other areas.
Deb Dixon, a quality improvement specialist with CareSource, said they wanted to provide resources, not only on addiction recovery but also on job help and health resources.
“We wanted to bring a lot of community resources to the southeast corner of Hopkins County,” she said.
The event had vendors covering all areas including Manpower Group, Owensboro Health, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, the Hopkins County Family YMCA, BrightView, CareSource, Hopkins County FRYSC, Duncan Farms, Park Bench Naturals, and many more resources.
Tapp said Save A Life Day is another day to recognize the need for Narcan and Naloxone in the community, with September being Recovery Awareness Month and August being Overdose Awareness Month.
Dixon said last year was the first time western Kentucky had taken part in Save A Life Day. Events were held in 55 counties and handed over 70,000 Naloxone kits were handed out.
“The success of the program expanded to 13 states in the Appalachia,” she said. “I thought why not bring it here to Hopkins County because I feel like folks in Hopkins County need the information and education and the Naloxone kits.”
Dixon and Tapp said Naloxone and Narcan kits are not just for people who may be misusing illicit drugs, but for people who are in recovery who may relapse and not have the same resistance; the senior community who may forget they already took their medication and take another dose; and the young adult community who may think they are buying Percocet and Adderall, but it is laced with fentanyl.
Tapp said in the first two hours of the event they gave away over 30 boxes of Narcan and Kloxxado, a stronger dose of the medication. She said even some of the vendors have gotten a box or two of the Narcan.
Dixon said if they can help save one life, then the event was worth it.
