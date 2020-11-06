A Slaughters man is facing imprisonment and assault charges after a domestic violence call ended with him barricading himself in a home Wednesday night.
Alvie Dewayne Martin, 38, of Slaughters, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and three counts of fourth-degree assault.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at 245 Highbanks Ferry Road in Slaughters around 10:48 p.m. on Wednesday where 38-year-old Blonie Martin and a juvenile male told them they had both been assaulted by Martin.
While the deputies were speaking with the victims, Martin ran out of the home with a rifle and told the deputies they would not take him alive, according to news release from the sheriff’s department.
After the victims were moved to a safe location, deputies set up a perimeter around the residence and were assisted by the Madisonville Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, according to the report.
Hopkins County Chief Deputy Charlie Young said Martin was barricaded in the home for a matter of minutes before he surrendered to law enforcement without incident.
Young said Martin did not fire shots at law enforcement.
Young also said that the KSP had come to the residence earlier on Wednesday for another domestic violence call.
“Prior to our deputies going down there, the Kentucky State Police had gone down there earlier (Wednesday),” he said. “There had already been a domestic situation down there before. Before the trooper arrived, (Martin) had run into the woods, and they weren’t able to locate him. Apparently, he came back to the residence last night around 10 p.m. and had gotten back in the house and assaulted Blonie and the juvenile again. That’s when our deputies showed up.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Martin was being housed in the Hopkins County Jail with a $3,000 cash bond, according to Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis.
