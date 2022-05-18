In the nonpartisan City Council Ward 2 race, incumbent Tony Space and Amy Starr Sherman will move on to the ballot in November.
Space had 324 votes, Sherman had 167 votes, while Jimmy Young had 126.
Space has been the councilman of Ward 2 for the last three terms. He ran again because he wanted to make change.
He said the main priority of a city council member should be to put the people of Madisonville first, to listen to constituents and treat everyone equally. He said the role of councilman is to support the mayor and his team.
Sherman has been living in Madisonville for the last 37 years and was a Transportation Data Assistant with the Hopkins County School System. She ran to bring about positive growth and change in the community.
The role of a council member is to keep the community informed, provide feedback, and work closely with colleagues to make sure they are making the best decisions for the city, she said.
Space and Sherman will go up against each other during the general election in November.
