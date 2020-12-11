Local COVID-19 deaths increased by one Thursday to 75 on as the Hopkins County Health Department reported 24 new cases.
There are currently 688 active cases in the county, according to Health Department Director Denise Beach.
Hopkins County remains a red county, along with the majority of the counties in the state, after averaging more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
As of Tuesday, Hopkins County averaged 51.8 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
As cases continue to rise, shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are still being expected as soon as next week as Food and Drug Administration meetings took place Thursday for emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine.
Baptist Health Madisonville, who is currently treating around 45 patients with COVID-19, was selected by the state to be one of the 11 hospitals to distribute the vaccine.
Kristy Quinn, the public relations coordinator for the hospital, said Baptist is continuing to survey employees who are wanting to take the vaccine as part of the group of healthcare workers who will be the first to receive the initial dosage.
“We are completing that as a system so we have not received our local information just yet,” Quinn said.
In total, Kentucky is expected to receive 38,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first round of shipments from the federal government. These doses are all for the initial vaccine. Booster shots will be delivered approximately three weeks later. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.
Businesses are also helping to get masks out to the public. Virgle Bowles, with Elliott Mortuary located at 215 East North Street in Madisonville, said the funeral home has around 3,000 cloth masks to give away to people that need them. Anyone can pick up masks during their office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
