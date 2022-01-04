Although county officials had estimated the death toll from the Dec. 10 tornado could be as high as 17, as the one month anniversary of the devastating EF-4 twister nears, the official number remains at 14.
“The number confirmed by my office is 14,” said Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield. “The other three may have been in Caldwell County because some of those people may have had a Dawson Springs address.”
County officials based the estimate of 17 deaths on reports being made, either on Facebook or to county offices. In the week following the storm, it was believed that an additional three victims had died in the hospital in the days following the tornado. Those reports, however, remained unofficial. A death cannot be confirmed until it is reported to the county coroner.
With no new deaths having been reported in the three weeks since, it seems unlikely at this time that the official death toll will change.
